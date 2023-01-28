Book review: 'All the Dangerous Things' will keep you guessing

Isabelle Drake found her dream job and her dream man. Then came marriage and a son, giving her the perfect life … until her 18-month-old son, Mason, was taken from his crib one night. Isabelle hasn’t slept through the night in months and she is unraveling. She and her husband Ben are about to attend a vigil marking a year since the boy disappeared. Friends, police and voyeurs will all gather in downtown Savannah to watch the grieving parents. She will watch them.

She knows that when a child is gone this long, there is little hope that he is still alive. But this mother won’t give up. She attends True Crime conventions telling her story and showing Mason’s picture over and over. Those attending must sign up online, which gives Isabelle a database of email addresses. She has always heard that abductors or killers return to the scene of the crime, or continue to follow the family in mourning. She is counting on that.

When she meets a man on an airplane after one of these events, he offers to help her. Waylon Spencer hosts a true crime podcast. He encourages Isabelle to let him record her story. That way, she can tell it once and thousands or millions of people will hear it and maybe help find Mason. It will keep her from having to go through the emotional toll of reliving it herself over and over.

At first, she passes on his offer. Instead she shares names and her suspects with the detective on her case, knowing that he still considers her the prime suspect. She torments neighbors with questions about the night Mason went missing. Finally, she decides to work with Waylon. He asks probing questions and offers ideas that are new to her, but is he really there to help her?

The author goes back and forth between two time periods, the present and years earlier when Isabelle and her younger sister Margaret were children. Readers will figure out early on that something terrible happened in that family, giving Isabelle reasons to doubt her own sanity. Did this mother actually do something to her own son?

A clever, well-written book that will keep you guessing until the end. A perfect read by a fireplace this winter.