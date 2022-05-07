Book review: Anne Tyler offers misery, mirth in tale of fraying family

Some families—bless their hearts—enjoy living near each other and popping into their relatives’ homes frequently with neither notice nor invitation.

Others prefer independence and distance, among them the Garretts of Anne Tyler’s 23rd original novel, “French Braid.”

When we meet them in 1959, husband Robin runs a plumbing supply store, wife Mercy enjoys sketching and painting, elder daughter Alice is 17 and reliable, younger daughter Lily is 15 and self-involved, and son David is 7 and somewhat idiosyncratic.

Eleven years later, David has left for college, Alice and husband Kevin Lainey have a little girl, Lily is pregnant by her married former coworker, and Mercy is spending more time in the art studio she rents than with Robin in their Baltimore home.

Time rolls on as the young adults mature. David marries Greta Thornton, an older divorcée with a daughter from a previous marriage. More children are born to the siblings. But even as the family grows, the bonds fray. David rarely comes home, Alice and Lily seldom see each other, and Robin and Mercy remain married but live apart.

Tyler, renowned for her quirky characters, populates “French Braid” with flawed but decent folks, each of whom is vividly imagined and impeccably rendered. Mercy is particularly memorable as her life as a painter eclipses that of wife and mother.

Tyler’s latest novel—like her entire body of work—offers a storyline that blends misery with mirth as she describes the Garrets’ lives: the barriers they erect and the connections they unravel, but also the changes they undergo and the influences they bequeath. She also reminds us that a crisis such as the coronavirus pandemic can shift perceptions and positions—and that love does not automatically encompass like.

A Pulitzer Prize winner for 1988’s “Breathing Lessons” and a Man Booker Prize nominee for 2015’s “A Spool of Blue Thread,” Tyler, who turned 80 last year, numbers among the nation’s most revered and beloved authors. And “French Braid” gives multiple proofs that, as Shakespeare says, age cannot wither her, nor custom stale her infinite variety.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.