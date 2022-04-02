Book review: 'Apologetic Bandit' reflects on life from behind bars

A college professor once said that the three main questions in life that all literature grapples with are: Who am I? Why am I here? Where am I going after I die? Daniel Genis’s memoir of his 10 years spent in state maximum security prisons may at first glance look like an anthropological study of prisoners, but it really attempts to answer all three questions.

Genis was imprisoned for five counts of armed robbery due to a heroin addiction. A self-described upper East Side intellectual, Genis held up passersby on the street with a pen knife and was dubbed the “Apologetic Bandit” by the press for his habit of expressing regret to his victims as he helped himself to their cash.

With these and many other details and anecdotes, Genis draws a clear line between himself and his fellow inmates, whom he observes with the scrutiny of a social scientist. The distinction is both valid and not—as Genis is aware—because, after all, they ended up in the same place.

As Genis candidly reveals all aspects of life behind bars, he opens a view into another world. Gangs, sex, food, religion, the social pecking order—all these familiar components of everyday life are played out in prison in stripped-down, often horrifying ways (you’ll learn unimaginable methods that prisoners use to smuggle contraband in their body cavities). Genis finds out who he is primarily by observing his fellow man (“well, I’m not that”) and by a wide search through literature.

For every facet of life in prison, Genis consulted great writers—Hugo, Solzhenitsyn, Dostoyevsky—to see what they had to offer on the subject. Each of the thousand-plus books he read was not only a window into the author’s mind, but a mirror reflecting back who he was.

And so, Genis’ book does the same for us. As I observe him observing his fellow prisoners, I become aware of my own tendency to judge, evaluate and consider myself separate. But am I? It’s possible to read this memoir with the natural human tendency toward voyeurism (imagine these prisoners! How can they be like that?) or with a sense of wonderment about this man’s unusual life. But Genis reminds us that every day we spend is one less day that we have left to spend, and that the awareness of that reality is merely amplified in prison.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.