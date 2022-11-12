Book review: Atkinson takes readers to Jazz-Age London in dark, dramatic family saga

Imagine London in the 1920s. The Great War is over, and people young and old are hungry to enjoy life again. Especially after dark, when the nightclubs offer drinks, dancing — and perhaps danger.

This is the setting for Kate Atkinson’s new novel. It begins outside a prison, where visitors often gather to view a hanging. But on this day, they see Old Ma Coker being released after a six-month stint behind bars. Coker and her adult children run five nightclubs, which range from glamorous to seedy. Clients include bored men who pay girls to dance with them, and famous visitors like the Prince of Wales and Rudolph Valentino. Everybody pays to get in.

The six Coker siblings are a diverse group. Eldest son Niven, who served in the Great War and cares little for the business, enjoys his fancy car and his dog. Daughter Edith trained as a bookkeeper and accountant and appears to be the logical child to take over her mom’s empire. Sisters Shirley and Betty are university educated and interested in anything that does not involve use of their brains. Son Ramsay hopes to be a great writer but is at a constant loss for words. Baby Kitty, only 11, navigates as best she can in this dysfunctional family with her own creative methods.

Atkinson adds an interesting cast of characters to this brood. There is the dour and secretive Detective Chief Inspector John Frobisher who hopes to take down the Coker empire while also dealing with corruption in the police department. Gwendolen Kelling, librarian-turned-heiress-turned-undercover-operative, finds excitement helping Frobisher while working inside the Coker businesses. Teenage Freda aspires to become an actress, and runs away from home with her friend Florence who suddenly disappears. Somehow, Atkinson ties all of these diverse characters together.

Her writing often makes me laugh out loud. “Salads were not the cook’s specialty; this one looked as if it would have been more at home in an aquarium.” Although the book is set almost 100 years ago, some issues remain pertinent today. Ms. Kelling, working as a librarian, wonders if it is the library’s job to determine what people should or should not read. Comments about war and its impact are also interspersed throughout the book.

Atkinson is often called a modern-day Dickens with her plots and characters. A well-deserved comparison.