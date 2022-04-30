Book review: Author delves into battle that built Roman empire

Ancient Rome has long fascinated the world, and its influence has been felt throughout the centuries.

Throwing off the shackles of their Roman kings, members of the new republic spread and conquered territories, engulfing much of the Mediterranean world under its influence. These accomplishments led way to the glories of the Roman Empire, founded by Julius Caesar’s nephew, Octavian, prompting him to rename himself Augustus. How did such a man come to transform the crumbling republic into an imperial force? Barry Strauss aims to answer that question in “The War that Made the Roman Empire: Antony, Cleopatra and Octavian at Actum.”

Octavian was Caesar’s nephew and heir. Brilliant, calculating and ruthless, he wanted to defeat Rome’s rivals and elevate his position, much in the manner of his late uncle. Little would stand in the way of his imperial ambitions.

Antony, a popular soldier and charismatic leader, sought to create a powerful Egyptian court that would rival the then-Roman Senate after he avenged Caesar’s murder. To this end, his partner and consort, Cleopatra, lent him her riches, army and navy. The former lover of Caesar and bearer of his only son, she dreamt of Egypt ascendant; ruling over the Mediterranean through her own dynastic line.

The battle of Actium was predominantly a naval battle, fought off the shores of western Greece. At the doorstep of Italy, Antony and Cleopatra had concentrated an incredible force to assault Rome. Realizing the threat the two posed, Octavian rushed to meet them, managing to trap them in their own camps. Using superior military genius, he turned the invaders toward the defensive, eventually resulting in his victory and the beginning of the end of the civil war.

The war between Octavian and Antony was a battle between family and friend, west versus east, Roman stoicism against Egyptian passion. The winner of the war would not only defeat their legendary rival, they would emerge as an insurmountable force following its conclusion. Strauss’s detailed account of the events leading to, during and following the victory at Actium provide the reader with a comprehensive and epic history of the war that led to the founding of Imperial Rome and all its subsequent splendor.

David Ardnt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.

