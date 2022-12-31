Book review: Author examines lives, legacy of second generation of Bloomsbury figures

Among Americans’ cultural views, few have changed as quickly and dramatically as those concerning same-sex marriage. When Gallup first polled the issue in 1996, only 27 percent responded positively. By 2022, the number had skyrocketed to 71%.

A century ago, a group of creative LGBTQ+ young people in Great Britain chose to live as they wished despite societal disapproval and legal jeopardy. Their lives foreshadowed change, and Nino Strachey tells their stories with particulars and panache in “Young Bloomsbury.”

The founders of England’s Bloomsbury Group — among them biographer and essayist Lytton Strachey, painter Vanessa Bell, novelist and nonfiction maven Virginia Woolf and economist Maynard Keynes — were known for depth of creativity and disdain for convention.

The second generation augmented what their elders had begun.

Of their lives, Strachey focuses on three pivotal topics: love (including the many permutations of sexuality), freedom, and self-expression. And she elucidates how each inevitably intertwines with the others:

“Talented and productive, they led interesting professional lives and complicated emotional ones … who found the freedom to express their sexuality amidst a group of supportive adults.”

Journalist and literary critic Raymond Mortimer “knew that he had stepped into rare territory, becoming one of the lucky group of bright young people who had found a new arena for self-expression free from the contempt usually conveyed by the disapproving older generation.”

The breadth of their interests also expanded their elders’ pursuits: “The younger generation promoted and inspired their seniors, propelling them into new types of media and energizing their artistic and literary production. Bloomsbury figures learned to broadcast on the radio, mix cocktails, dance the Black Bottom, and exploit the publicity value of gossip columns.”

Strachey, who lives in London with her husband and gender-fluid and queer child, writes with vigor and passion, wisdom and style, as she renders a penetrating narrative rich with telling details.

She also shares her thoughts on “the ongoing impact of prejudice” and the blessings of a family of choice.

And of her subjects, she writes, “To a twenty-first century world still riven by homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, they provide a powerful historical example of the benefits of acceptance.”