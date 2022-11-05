Book review: Author explores architectural ambition, defeat in 'Bold Ventures'

I’ll begin this review by saying I really liked this book. But it is also one of the most difficult books to review. It is part history, part travelogue, part psychological treatise and part memoir.

The author is a Belgian poet, about 30 years old. In 13 chapters, she takes us around Europe and to the United States in search of buildings that were deemed failures, either by their creators or the public. Many of these architects died by suicide, realizing that when you create a building, you create your own legacy for generations to admire or revile.

Her first chapter covers the municipal swimming pool in her hometown of Turnhout, Belgium. It opened in 2005 but closed again and again because of strange defects: suction that caught a girl’s ponytail, something that turned the water milky white, a sinking boiler room that kept flooding. At one point, it was closed for 443 days. Rumors say the man who designed the pool died by suicide. Which leads the author to pose: “What makes a mistake larger than life, so all-encompassing that your life itself becomes a failure?”

One of my favorite chapters is about a twisted steeple on the 16th century Church of Saint Omer in France. Here, I meet the woman who is the president of the Association for Twisted Towers (there are 82 such towers in Europe). The humiliated architect supposedly jumped from the spire to his death. Hogwash, say the locals.

The architect of the Knickerbocker Theatre in Washington did kill himself after the roof collapsed and killed 95 people in 1922. A winter storm put at least 48” of snow on the roof, and the beams were unable to support the weight.

Other chapters cover the Pine Valley Golf Course in New Jersey, the National Library in Malta, a villa and a military barracks, to name a few.

But this book is much more than a litany of dubious or failed projects. To a great extent, the author is writing about her own insecurity. Like buildings, words stay behind after an author is gone. How will she be judged? To me, her fascinating and introspective thoughts will serve her well.