Book review: Author explores burden of history in warm, insightful memoir

I loved reading Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ début novel, “Fruit of the Drunken Tree.” So, when I saw she would soon be releasing a new memoir called “The Man Who Could Move Clouds,” I jumped at the chance to review it. I have loved reading memoirs this year, and Contreras’ latest is no exception. “The Man Who Could Move Clouds” sparkles with grace and insight.

Though this text is ostensibly about Contreras’ life, it is easier to consider “The Man Who Could Move Clouds” as the story of a family. Contreras begins this memoir with the story of the accident that caused her amnesia. For weeks, she was unable to remember anything about who she is or her background. Soon, we learn that her mom also had an accident as a child and lost her memory for eight months. When her mother recovered, she had powers, including the power to hear the dead, and Contreras explores, among other things, generational inheritance, and legacy.

Yet, this memoir also tells another story, that of her grandfather, a Curandero in Colombia, who after dying, appeared in several of the family members’ dreams, asking to be disinterred. As Contreras, her mother, and some other relatives work to fulfill this request, Contreras learns more about her family and her history.

To a Western reader like myself, this memoir sounds like fiction. And one would, perhaps, wonder why this memoir is not marketed as a novel. Over the course of the memoir, though, Contreras ponders this question at length, discussing what happens when “reality” and “fiction” clash with colonialism. And though this book is not a novel, it reads beautifully. Contreras’ prose is crystalline, and her family members seem larger than life.

While this memoir is warm and often funny, Contreras’ latest also reads as an exploration of intergenerational trauma and the burden of history. And Contreras’ talent is such that, though she conveys the importance of looking at these topics, she does so with a light touch, and readers will not be consumed with sadness.

As I read this, I wondered what other readers from my background would think of this memoir, how many would read it at all. I am writing this review because I think it is a stunner that deserves to be read, considered, and remembered.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.