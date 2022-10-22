Book review: Author offers blend of genres in absorbing novel

“The Marsh Queen” by Virginia Hartman strikes a nice balance between several genres. It’s a little bit of mystery, a little bit of romance without being heavy-handed, and a nature novel without being esoteric.

Loni Murrow is a bird artist at the Smithsonian Natural History Museum who returns to her native north Florida to help move her mother into an assisted living facility. The mystery involves uncovering the truth about her father’s death, which occurred when she was 12. Along the way, she learns several hard truths about other characters, is forced to reconsider her views of still more characters, and comes to a greater understanding of herself. Loni does a lot of revising in the two months she spends sorting and culling the items in her mother’s house.

The descriptions of swamps, birds and the unusual hydrology of north Florida serve as a unique backdrop to the novel. Loni canoes through the marshes searching for elusive birds to draw for a project, just as the details of her father’s death in the same marshes flit into her view and then elude her. Hartman gets the level of detail just right — enough to add depth, but not so much that you’re skimming over huge blocks of flowery text.

Loni’s now considered an outsider by most of the people in her small town, having flown north years earlier. She must deal with the dilemma faced by many who leave small, rural areas: the emotional tie to their roots and the opposing desire to escape provincial life. Regardless of where they choose to locate themselves, this dilemma is often never really solved.

In addition, some things Loni had thought were clear in her mind become less so — her opinion of her sister-in-law, for one. Tammy, a small-town hairdresser who does big hair, may be the most interesting character in the novel. Though the two never become friends, they do become allies in the quest for answers. A disturbing childhood memory involving her mother further muddies the waters of that fraught relationship.

Though some elements of the ending are a little too pat, Loni’s self-discovery and newfound understanding of several of the other characters isn’t. Her mother is still mean, and Tammy is still Tammy. But Loni is able to move on in her life, in a way that she wasn’t before. Hartman reminds us that the most important journey is the one home.