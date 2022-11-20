Book review: Author pitches overhaul of U.S. men's soccer in 'Switching Fields'

The men’s soccer World Cup begins today in Qatar, and with it the requisite questions of which team will emerge as the champion of the world and why does the U.S. team suck so badly?

Author George Dohrmann will leave World Cup predictions to others (see end of review), but in “Switching Fields” he does attempt to address the question of why does the U.S. men’s team suck so badly. He, of course, poses that question in much grander prose, but ultimately it boils down to a level of ineptitude that seems inexplicable in a country of nearly 350 million people with most of those people having seen at least one parks and rec soccer game in their lives. Soccer is the reason minivans are a thing.

For most soccer fans who have run their hands through increasingly gray hair after another 1–0 U.S. loss to an island nation they could not place on a map, the answer to the question is already known, and that is the youth soccer model is “pay to play” and does not pull the greatest athletes into the soccer sphere at young ages.

Youth soccer in this country is mostly populated by white, middle class athletes who have the means and money to travel and play on well-manicured fields with lights. Dohrmann, as many before him have noted, argues that this is not the ideal way to develop great soccer players.

Knowing the cause does not lead to easy solutions. Dohrmann believes that the U.S. soccer system needs a complete overhaul, with more emphasis placed upon an academy-like structure that is found in many of the best soccer countries in the world. This would require travel soccer clubs to forego the piles of cash they make off the minivan set and come together for the greater good of the country’s national team. Good luck with that.

Dohrmann is optimistic that change is coming and there are signs that the U.S. soccer hierarchy recognizes a need for change. Whether or not they make money available for that change will be a completely different question and book.

Bold Prediction: The U.S. men’s national team opens World Cup play Monday against Wales. It would be ideal for the U.S. to win and get three points, but I’ll settle for a tie. They then play England, a favorite to win the Cup, on Nov. 25 (FIFA should have put the match on Thanksgiving for a heaping side of irony) and need to lose by no more than one goal. That would give them one point but a good goal differential heading into the final match against much-hated Iran. U.S. wins by two goals and takes second in the group with four points and better goal differential to move into the elimination round. Minivans rejoice … until we lose to the Dutch in the quarterfinals.