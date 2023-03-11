He was born in Boston in 1809, lived in Richmond, Philadelphia and New York, and died in Baltimore in 1849.

But for Edgar Allan Poe, Virginia’s capital was “the city of his heart,” according to Mark Dawidziak’s “A Mystery of Mysteries,” a cleverly constructed biography that alternates between life and death chapters and in which Richmond plays a significant role.

Poe’s passing, Dawidziak writes, was “one of the great literary stage exits of all time … symbolic of what became his deeply entrenched literary identity.”

Some critics credit Poe with creating the mystery and horror genres; to say he popularized them is more accurate. The visceral terror of short stories such as “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Cask of Amontillado” and the grim melancholy of poems such as “The Raven” and “Annabel Lee” speak to his brilliance.

But his history has suffered from a cascade of lies, myths and inaccuracies, some born of his own pen.

Dawidziak, a longtime newspaper film and television critic and Mark Twain scholar, sets out to correct the record. He investigates the wildly varying accounts of Poe’s final days and strives to identify the cause of his death.

“The long list of candidates for what carried him off,” Dawidziak writes, “includes binge drinking, rabies, murder, a brain tumor, encephalitis brought on by exposure, syphilis, suicide, heart disease, carbon monoxide poisoning from illuminating coal gas, and dementia caused by normal pressure hydrocephalus.”

And he wonders “why, while traveling from Richmond to New York, he ended up in Baltimore,” and why “nobody has ever solved the identity of the person, Reynolds, for whom Poe supposedly called out for hours before he died.”

Dawidziak consulted experts in history, literature, forensic science, law enforcement, psychology, crime fiction and other fields. With their aid, he also debunks the canards that Poe lacked humor and charm.

But what killed him? The author concedes that a definitive diagnosis is unlikely but believes, with several experts’ concurrence, that tuberculosis was the culprit.

With rich detail, engaging prose — and occasional brutal honesty — Dawidziak offers an intriguing and welcome addition to Poe scholarship that neither sugarcoats nor slanders the reputation of the world’s “most-read American author.”