Book review: Author takes readers on journey of famous painting in 'What the Ermine Saw'

I did not realize that the genius Leonardo da Vinci painted only four known portraits of women during his lifetime. One, of course, is the “Mona Lisa.” This fascinating and well-researched book is the story of another: “The Lady With an Ermine.”

A beautiful young girl, probably about 14 years old, sat for da Vinci at the request of her lover, Ludovico Sforza, the Duke of Milan. Although betrothed to Beatrice, a member of the aristocracy, he found reasons to delay the marriage while he enjoyed his young mistress. To show off his wealth and influence, he hired the most famous painter of the time, da Vinci, to paint her portrait. The sitting probably took place about 1490.

The artist captured young Cecilia Gallerani looking intently to her left at someone or something. On her lap sits a white ermine, the symbol of pregnancy and childbirth. Da Vinci used both hands to paint the portrait.

Such small details, along with photographs and drawings, are spread throughout this book. We learn that Ludovico did eventually marry Beatrice, who was close to her sister Elizabeth, a powerful woman in Milan who became one of the regions most successful art collectors. What she most wanted, though, was to be painted by da Vinci. He did sketch her, but never completed a portrait. So Elizabeth resolved to get “The Lady With the Ermine” from Cecilia. She succeeded in “borrowing” it in 1498. When Cecilia died in 1536, there was no trace of the painting.

Its whereabouts remained unknown for more than 250 years, when it was ended up in the hands of a Polish family. Later, it hung on the wall of Nazi Hans Frank, as part of Hitler’s art collection. After the war, this 15-by-21-inch wood panel traveled back to Poland, where today it is on display at the Czartoryski Museum in Krakow. Later chapters include details of scans of the painting that reveal what da Vinci created before the final version.

The author takes us along on this journey, and we end up amazed that this painting exists at all. Knowing its history has made it more beautiful and more intriguing to me. I hope one day to see it in person.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

