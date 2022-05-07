Book review: Author teaches readers 'To Boldly Grow'

Returning to nature appears more popular than ever. The idea of gardens, greenhouses and homesteads has gained extraordinary momentum among households seeking self-sufficiency.

Who couldn’t appreciate the wholesomeness of eating a ripe tomato, picked fresh off the vine, or the sweetness of a summer ripened strawberry. Tamar Haspel, in her book, “To Boldly Grow,” outlines her and her husband’s journey to transform themselves from New York City dwellers to owners of a plot of land in Cape Cod, growing and harvesting most of their food.

A dedicated writer, Haspel describes herself as more of a “reader,” rather than a “doer.” Research raising chickens: check. Actually bring up young chickens? Questionable. Enjoying a magazine recipe for a pasta and clams dish? Check. Harvesting clams herself? Debatable. Allied with her husband (a much more active “doer”), the pair ventured forth, determined to enjoy meals enhanced (and later mostly composed of) ingredients they had produced themselves. She never backed down from a potential challenge, and when an unfamiliar situation arose, the pair did not hesitate to reach out to friends, experts or— barring all else—the internet, for advice.

The author meticulously arranges her book into several categories such as “Gardening,” “Fishing” and “Chickens.” Each section offers an informative, detailed and amusing narrative of the pair’s expectations and experiences. Haspel expounds upon her and her husband’s adventures to educate the reader, providing helpful tips so they can improve their own gardens or livestock. She also delivers hilarious stories about the couple’s efforts and undertakings.

With society today seeming so far removed from the sources of their produce, the idea of going from general consumer to personal producer can seem daunting. Soil types? Annual rainfall? Amount of sunlight? These factors can seem overwhelming to someone who just wants to grow a few vegetables in their backyard. Haspel successfully manages to break down gardening concepts and build a reasonable foundation for harvesting meals from homegrown produce in a thoughtful and successive manner.

“To Boldly Grow” will engage the reader with each chapter, proving that no matter how arduous a situation may appear, with careful consideration and organized planning, achievement can be realized—with cherished memories resulting as a wonderful byproduct.

David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.