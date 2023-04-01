In three different centuries, three Englishwomen suffer varying forms of imprisonment.

In 1619, Altha Weyward is incarcerated while on trial for allegedly using witchcraft to spark a cattle stampede that killed a local farmer.

In 1942, teenager Violet Ayres is under the strict control of her martinet father.

In 2019, Kate Ayres — Violet’s great-niece — opts to flee London to escape from her physically abusive boyfriend.

Emilia Hart’s thoughtful and touching début novel, “Weyward” — a tour de force rendered with striking ingenuity — reveals their sad circumstances and stalwart resilience.

Not long after Kate arrives at Weyward Cottage, the place she inherited from Violet, she finds herself pregnant. After first considering abortion, what she learns about her ancestral heritage convinces her to bear the child she believes is a daughter.

Violet, too, became pregnant — not by choice — and her disgusted father banished her from stately Orton Hall to the cottage; like Kate, she learns of her legacy.

And Altha’s trial continues.

Born and raised in Australia but now a resident of London, Hart creates this imaginative tale with insight and intensity, finely drawn characters and a wealth of clues and oddities: the frequent presence of crows, two spiders who offer emotional support to Altha, the letter “W” carved in various places, a necklace with a locket holding a tiny key, a bee brooch that frightens and angers an old man.

And she does so with arresting prose and passages that approach poetry:

“The cottage is slung low to the ground, like an anxious animal.”

“The gong rang for dinner, reverberating through the house like a call to battle.”

“His ruined face, dark and wet as spoiled fruit.”

But what sets “Weyward” apart from other witchcraft-related fiction is Hart’s wise decision to also explore topics that require no belief in the dark arts: men’s fear of women and the violence it can generate, women’s affinity for their ancestors and the blessings bestowed by intimate contact with the natural world.

And as for the plausibility of witchcraft, consider Shakespeare’s words from “Hamlet”: “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”