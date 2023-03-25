With “Earth’s the Right Place for Love,” Elizabeth Berg has written a story that is sweet without being trite, heartwarming without being sentimental. Case in point: The title is a line from a Robert Frost poem, and Frost is anything but saccharine. The novel picks up the backstory of Arthur Moses, a character introduced in Berg’s 2018 novel, “The Story of Arthur Truluv.” In that book, Arthur was an old man who befriended a young, sad girl and a lonely neighbor. This novel takes the reader back to Arthur’s teen years in post-war, small-town Missouri.

I hadn’t read the 2018 book, and strictly speaking, it wasn’t necessary to follow the story. However, I recognized that I was missing that feeling of discovery, of peeling back the layers of the onion on the character. So I paused, read “Truluv,” and then went back to “Earth.” And so I give you two book recommendations for the price of one.

Sixteen-year-old Arthur is hopelessly in love with the pretty Nora McCollum, and since we already know from “Truluv” that he marries her (not a spoiler), we get to see how the good guy eventually finishes first. Berg said that she wanted to explore how the kind and gentle Arthur came to be the man he was. And the conclusion seems, to me anyway, to be the same answer as to the old nature vs. nuture debate: it’s both.

Arthur is a small-town boy from middle America, growing up in the 1940s. He had his share of difficulties growing up, but some people are just born the way they are. Not every person who grew up in middle America in the 1940s turned out sweet, after all.

Arthur is refreshing, simply because he’s not complex. He doesn’t have a hidden dark side, unplumbed depths or secret dreams, unless you count marrying Nola. He’s genuine, practical and takes life as it comes, including tragedy. He grieves without descending into bitterness. In a world of fiction where brassiness seems to be a prized trait, he’s a breath of fresh air.

We also get to know Nola — who in the first book was just a name that a grieving widower was longing for — and now understand why, despite her typical teenage fickleness, Arthur comes to love her. There are also some gaps in Nola’s story that seem prime for future exploration. We hope Berg returns with a third novel.