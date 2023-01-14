Book review: 'Better the Blood' is a smart, masterfully constructed thriller

When it comes to thrillers, I am hard to please. But Michael Bennett’s new novel, “Better the Blood” amazed me. I cannot wait to read more.

Set in New Zealand, this captivating book tells the story of Hanna Westerman, a Maori detective who gets pulled into a murder investigation when she receives a mysterious video that shows a condemned building, and Hana is unable to let the matter rest.

Soon, she and her partner go to investigate, and it is not long before they find what the killer wished for them to see: a body hanging by its neck. But there is more. Upon investigating further, Hana soon finds an inward turning spiral painted in the victim’s blood, and when more bodies turn up, and the signature red spiral is found somewhere at the scene, Hana knows she is dealing with a serial killer. She begins to feel the case hits too close to home, and there is more to the story. She asks herself why the killer contacted her, and she feels compelled to see the case to the end.

“Better the Blood” reminded me of an episode of “Criminal Minds,” and I think people who like the show would love this novel. It is a puzzle of a book, and while “Better the Blood” is technically a “whodunit,” it would be difficult for readers to guess who the murderer is before Hana finds out herself. Of course, as with any good thriller, the case propels the plot forward at a breakneck pace, but “Better the Blood” is about so much more. Bennett uses the story to look at Maori identity, and an event from Hann’s past that refuses to stay buried informs this complex and nuanced examination.

“Better the Blood” is stunningly good, and the way the plot unfolds in a special way. I am sure that even more seasoned thriller readers than me will find something new and fresh about this novel to keep them interested.

And though I have been singing this book’s praises as a thriller, it is also a good novel in general. It’s smart, it’s poignant, the characters are complex, it looks at real-world issues, and the plot is masterfully constructed. I loved it, and I know others will, too!