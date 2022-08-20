Book review: Beverly Lowry pens fascinating true-crime tale of murder in Mississippi

It is a rare thing when the criticism of a book is what the author arguably does best, but that was exactly the dilemma I faced upon finishing “Deer Creek Drive” by Beverly Lowry. What I found lacking in this true crime story of the ghastly murder of a white socialite in 1940s Mississippi was the dearth of photos of the people populating its pages and the small town where the murder and trial took place.

Typically, such a book would be peppered with photos to give the reader a better sense of time and character. I thought that maybe such photos did not exist, but the author goes to great lengths to describe photos that she found while conducting her research for the book. Truthfully, Lowry’s descriptions are not to be missed and are some of the strongest passages in her telling of this fascinating whodunit tale which turns into a “there is no way she was the one who dunit” and then morphs into a, “well, who else could have possibly dunit if not her?”

On a pleasant afternoon in November 1948, Ruth Dickins entered the nearby home of her mother to find her mother, Idella Thompson, dead on the bathroom floor with blood splattered on nearly every surface. The coroner later opined that Thompson was stabbed over 150 times by pruning shears she often used in her garden. By the time the sheriff and the coroner arrived, the shears had been wiped clean and much of the crime scene had also been compromised because of the initial belief, held by most in the community, that there was no way the upstanding Ruth—devoted wife and mother of two girls—could have sliced her mother to death.

Here is where a picture of the happy family might have proven helpful, or one of Ruth headed to trial, since her outfit, like Lizzie Borden before her, was seemingly important to the news of the day. However, a photo would not have afforded Lowry to write this description of the alleged murderer:

“For her first appearance in court she donned a beige and brown two-piece suit and low-heeled brown oxfords. No makeup, no jewelry other than a slim gold watch. No hat. No gloves. Dark hair combed up and away from her face in a low pompadour, swept behind her ears and cropped at the neck in a style from this day forward will rarely be called anything but a “mannish bob.”

The writing in “Deer Creek Drive” is certainly not beige, and Lowry makes this long-ago story of possible matricide as compelling as it was when national papers followed the trial’s progress. Pictures not included.