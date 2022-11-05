Book review: Bo Jackson biographer shares life and locker room stories

Bo knows baseball and Bo knows football. And after reading “The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson”, Bo knows how to be an ass.

This is not a condemnation of Bo Jackson because, as John Updike noted in writing about baseball great Ted Williams’s final at bat in Fenway Park, “Gods do not answer letters.” And Bo Jackson was indeed a god who didn’t answer his phone. Bo was a god on the baseball diamond and a god on the gridiron. He was a god, playing two professional sports with mere mortals, until his balky hip disintegrated during a Raiders’ playoff game and Icarus fell into the sea.

Bo Jackson grew up amid insufferable poverty, without a father, and with a pronounced stutter, so the fact that he became one of the greatest athletes in the history of sports was no small feat, and should afford him a degree of consideration. Yes, he was sometimes surly and despised the media, but managing his stutter was always harder than hitting a major league fastball and he was painfully aware of his hesitancy to speak being perceived as ineloquence, or worse, ignorance. Yes, he would charge teammates for autographs, but he attended elementary school in stocking feet because his mother could not afford shoes even while sometimes working three jobs. Once Bo knew money, he appreciated it.

What “The Last Folk Hero” does well is what readers want from all sports biographies: a glimpse behind the curtain. The book is peppered with anecdotes of Bo’s prowess on athletic fields, and also with women which, again, could be seen as a possible character flaw if not for the fact that it is unfair to expect surreal athleticism to equate to role modeling.

Bo Jackson was paid millions to be an athlete who could seemingly do anything he put his mind to including, apparently, playing Ping-Pong naked without using his hands. Some readers might find that author Jeff Pearlman provides a few too many locker room stories.

In our microwave society, where we can pull news items and videos instantaneously from our phones, it is easy to lose an appreciation for how great Bo Jackson was before the internet was there to capture his every movement. Pearlman reminds us in thorough detail that once upon a time there walked a god among men. Bo Jackson was his name, and you were going to have to pay for his signature, no matter who you were.