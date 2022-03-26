Book review: Campus drama 'Vladimir' well worth your time

Before I discuss the brilliance that is “Vladimir,” I must address the elephant in this literary room. I am certain there have been times in the history of book publishing when an unfortunate event has made a book’s title or cover a disqualifier. I can’t imagine that any author with the last name Hitler or bin Laden has done well at Barnes & Noble. Such is the case with the début novel by Julia May Jonas, which is titled “Vladimir” and features a shirtless male torso on the front cover at a time when Vladimir Putin is committing atrocities in Ukraine.

So you’ll have to take my word for it that “Vladimir” is well worth your time and simply slip off the dust jacket if you’d like to not be reminded of a despot killing thousands of innocent civilians in Europe as you try to escape into the world of academia.

The title character is Russian but only in heritage. He is an English professor at a small liberal arts college in New York. (I interrupt this book review to offer the obligatory nod to the greatest novel ever devoted to campus life—“Lucky Jim” by Kingsley Amis. I was introduced to Jim by Dr. Don Glover and am forever grateful.) Vladimir is the author of a well-received début novel and a budding star at said college. He’s also a hottie, which is not lost on the narrator, who teaches in the same English department and is dealing with a complaint brought by students against her philandering husband, also an English professor at the same college. A nice, tidy English department of talented writers with libidos.

The narrator decides she wants to seduce Vladimir or, at the very least, get him to find her attractive, which she believes will help her stave off the noticeable physical changes she witnesses in the mirror every day as she approaches 60. And if cheating on his wife (an adjunct English professor, naturally) takes some convincing, she can always chain him to a chair. Would a little unwelcome bondage be so wrong?

“Vladimir” is expertly written with lines that should be memorized and savored such as the narrator reflecting on her now-grown daughter:

“She suffered under the weight of her own exceptionalism, I know she did. Over and over she had to show up to the promise of her own potential.”

When it comes time for Jonas to write her second novel, she too may suffer under the weight of this exceptional first novel, but at least the publisher can help out with a nondescript cover design with some colorful books or flowers.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.

