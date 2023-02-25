Sometimes a book is so good that I cannot help but read it quickly. And sometimes a book is so good that I read it slowly because I do not want it to end. I could not help but savor V.V Ganeshananthan’s new novel, “Brotherless Night.” Despite its heavy subject matter, I was captivated from start to finish.

“Brotherless Night” follows a young woman named Sashi who is living in Sri Lanka as tensions between the country’s different ethnic populations begin to rise. As the novel opens, Sashi and her brothers all have promising futures ahead of them. But things begin to change when tensions between Sri Lanka’s Sinhalese majority and Tamil minority (of which Sashi and her family are part,) turn into warfare.

Though Sashi continues to set her sights on finishing medical school and becoming a doctor, two of her brothers join an organization known as the “Tamil Tigers,” a terrorist group dedicated to securing an independent state for Sri Lanka’s Tamil population. And Sashi is put in a difficult position.

People she loves have joined The Tigers, and now she too must make a decision about how involved she wants to be. As The Tigers become an increasingly dangerous organization to cross, Sashi grapples with moral questions and struggles to decide how to respond to what they call “the movement.”

“Brotherless Night” is a truly enthralling novel, and Ganeshananthan caught my attention on page one. Though many novels that grapple with moral questions like this one are slow paced, I found “Brotherless Night” to be written with a kinetic energy that Ganeshananthan maintains throughout the entire text.

Sashi’s character also comes alive on the page as she delivers what feels like a vital and necessary testimony about her past in Sri Lanka and her role in the terrible events that shaped her.

And though “Night” is about warfare (descriptions of which may be difficult for some readers), it is also about love, family, friendship, grief, gender politics and more. This feminist novel is full of strong women activists who stunned me with their bravery and refused to be quiet even in the face of patriarchal norms.

And while “Brotherless Night” has landed quietly on the literary scene, Ganeshananthan is a prodigious talent, and I cannot wait to read more.