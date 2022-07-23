Book review: Charming tale of a commuter changing the rules

Unless you commute with your friends, there seems to be an unwritten rule that you do not make eye contact with fellow travelers. And even more important, you don’t talk to them. Grab a book, listen to music or sleep. But do not interact.

In this delightful novel, Iona Iverson finds reasons to change the rules she has lived by for decades, the primary one being never talk to strangers on a train.

When Iona sits at her table (four train seats around a table) other riders generally avoid her. She’s an odd duck, a “woman of a certain age,” a flamboyant dresser and she brings hot tea for the morning commute and gin and tonic for the trip home. She always sits in carriage 3 on the 8:05 a.m. from Hampton Court to Waterloo. And she always brings Lulu, her French bulldog, who takes up one seat herself.

Iona’s rules fail on the day that a man near her chokes on a grape. She stands up and screams for a doctor and a nurse comes to the rescue. A life saved—a reason to smile at other passengers. Maybe even talk to them. Which is exactly what happens slowly, with several bumps along the way, over the next few weeks as friendships are formed, secrets are shared and even love finds a way into some trembling hearts.

Readers will get to know a varied group of riders in addition to Iona. There is Sanjay the nurse, who carries a torch for Emmie—but she already has a beau. Piers (who choked on the grape) is a futures trader, and Martha is a high school student who did something really stupid when she took an intimate picture of herself for her boyfriend. Each chapter is related by one of those characters who reveal their innermost thoughts and fears. And we learn about Bea, the most important person in Iona’s life.

Iona lives for her train ride and for her job as a “magazine therapist.” But when her editor tells her that at age 57, she is out of touch with the young readers they crave, Iona has to find a way to fight for her career. It turns out that those strangers on the train are the ones that are going to help her. She has broken her own rules and found true friends.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.