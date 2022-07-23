Book review: Check in with Jane, Maura in latest 'Rizzoli & Isles' installment

Fans of the “Rizzoli & Isles” books and television series will find themselves happily zipping their way through “Listen to Me” by Tess Gerritsen. The characters you love have not changed a bit. Detective Jane Rizzoli is still determined and aggressive, medical examiner Maura still the calming influence in the duo, and much to my delight, Jane’s mother, Angela, has a major role. It’s obvious where Jane got her determination.

Jane and Maura are tied up with investigating the brutal murder of a beloved ICU nurse and the abduction of another woman. Jane is very frustrated by the constant calls coming in from her mother. Angela is convinced there is something wrong with the couple who recently moved into the house across the street from her. They are rarely seen and never speak to anyone, keep the shades down all the time, and Angela is sure they are putting bars on the windows. Something is wrong, and Jane won’t listen to her. Surely her mother is just imagining things and she just doesn’t have the time to look into silly neighborhood happenings.