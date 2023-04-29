I love reading stories about lives very different from my own, so I was thrilled going into Margaret Verble’s new novel, “Stealing.” This book, which follows a Cherokee child called Kit in the 1950s, astonished and moved me. I loved it.

Kit is a precocious child who spends most of her time reading books and fishing in the bayou, but things change when she discovers that her great uncle’s empty house has a new occupant.

While it is clear to readers that her new neighbor, Bella, is a sex worker, Kit does not understand this fact. She understands only that Bella is tender with her, and Kit, who has not had that type of attention since her mother’s death, quickly grows attached.

Though Kit and Bella’s relationship seems idyllic, the world outside views this friendship with increasing concern. And when one neighbor makes a very serious accusation, tragedy strikes.

“Stealing” is a retrospective novel, and it is also clear to readers that Kit is telling her story from a boarding school for wards of the court. Here, Kit is grossly mistreated, and readers should be aware that sexual abuse of a minor is a key part of the plot. Yet, this propulsive novel, told in two timelines, races to a heart-wrenching conclusion.

“Stealing” has drawn favorable comparisons to Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and I can see the similarities. Both novels have child narrators, and both revolve around a court case. But, in my opinion, “Stealing” is its own novel. Kit is an extremely memorable character, and I was so invested in learning her fate that I read this book in just a few sittings.

Any voracious reader will tell you that a child narrator can be hard to pull off, but Verble sticks the landing with aplomb. She does an excellent job depicting the gaps in Kit’s knowledge of the world, and it is immediately clear just how vulnerable she is. Readers will be infuriated to learn about a system in which Kit herself has no say in what is best for her, and instead is ordered by the court to stay in an abusive situation.

Readers should also know that “Stealing” is an unforgettable story, and Kit’s indomitable spirit will stay with them for a long time.