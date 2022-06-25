Book review: Christopher Moore combines wit, satire with some 'Razzmatazz'

So what is Christopher Moore’s new novel “Razzmatazz” about? Anyone familiar with the best-selling author’s prior works knows that such an answer requires nuance and generally fails spectacularly. (Just to be clear, his books do not fail, but describing them in summary judgment is a fool’s errand (“Fool” happens to be a wonderfully enjoyable prior novel of Moore’s.)

Stage Direction: Enter fool in the guise of book reviewer to summarize “Razzmatazz.” (Moore also likes to give stage directions in some of his novels. He’s witty that way.)

The fool, me, clears his throat/keyboard as the grease paint begins to slowly run from his face: “Razzmatazz” is a sequel to 2018’s “Noir,” which introduced the world to Sammy Tiffin, a bartender in post-World War II San Francisco, whose assemblage of idiosyncratic (or idiotic) friends help him solve the occasional murder and try to send a horny extraterrestrial back to his home planet. “Noir” was E.T. meets the Marx Brothers with a drinking problem.

“Razzmatazz” revisits this band of brothers (and their girlfriends) and adds in dragons for good measure. These are not “Game of Thrones” dragons, either. These are dragons who had subterranean razzmatazz in 1906 and caused the earthquake that reduced much of San Francisco to rubble. (Lest any “GOT” fans, still bitter about that ending, give this theory any credence, most experts agree the earthquake was not caused by dragon sex. I checked on Wikipedia.)

Readers do not generally come to Moore books in search of plot-driven spectacles. Rather, they come for the satire, the caustic barbs, and the similes and metaphors that would have made grammar a whole lot more interesting in school. They come for language and scenes such as this:

“The party really took off when Santa and his elves arrived, and not just because Santa brought hookers and liquor, although that helped, too. The elves came in first and framed an arrival ramp for Santa, like a chorus line in one of those Busby Berkeley musical numbers from the thirties, but instead of a presentation of guys in top hats, it was a bunch of pointy-eared whores in candy-striped stockings, but it was no less grand.”

And before anyone gets too judgey (you know who you are in Spotsylvania County), the above scene takes place in a home for the disabled and is a tender plea to humanity to be better and help our fellow man. Spoiler alert: This touching Christmas scene occurs right before the alien zaps a number of police cruisers and a dragon beheads and disembowels some Chinese gangsters.

“Razzmatazz” is Christopher Moore once again at his unique best. Bravo! (Fool exits, muttering about needing a shot of Old Tennessee.)

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.