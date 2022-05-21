Book review: 'Circa' is a fierce, poignant coming-of-age novel

I loved Devi S. Laskar’s début novel, “The Atlas of Reds and Blues.” So, when I saw her new novel, “Circa,” was available for review, I jumped at the chance. I was not disappointed. Laskar’s achingly exquisite new novel touched my heart.

Written distinctly in second person, “Circa” is a coming-of-age novel about a young woman called Heera. As the novel opens, Heera, strains against the conservative upbringing of her Indian parents. Though they often clash, Heera’s friend, Marie, seems able to bridge the divide.

What begins as a story about an idyllic friendship, however, changes suddenly when Marie is killed in a tragic accident. The novel spins out from there, exploring how a single traumatic event impacts Heera’s life moving forward. And while there are other important plot points in this text, her marriage among them, Heera always circles around to that moment and her enormous sense of loss.

My first impression of “Circa” was that it seemed less angry than Laskar’s début. I was wrong about that. By the end of the text, “Circa” remains fierce and furious. What sets Laskar’s latest apart, however, is its more elegiac tone. Though Laskar remains highly critical of patriarchal norms and other forms of systemic oppression, Laskar focuses more on family and friendship dynamics.

Her characters also seem to be better developed. Although this novel is not plot focused, I read it in great gulps, breathless, allowing Laskar’s beautiful prose and Heera’s story to carry me forward.

“Circa” is short, and Laskar covers years of Heera’s life. In less confident hands, I do not think this novel would have worked for me. But in this, as with all the book, Laskar shows immense talent. The story never feels rushed, and she includes all the right details, making for a powerful and poignant whole.

I remember saying in my review of “Atlas” that Laskar’s novel reminded me of Claudia Rankine’s “Citizen,” but “Circa” reminds me more of Virginia Woolf. This formally innovative look at family and cultural dynamics, and her quiet but purposeful critique of entrenched power structures, makes Laskar’s latest feel grounded in tradition as well as fresh and new. This emotionally resonant and whip-smart novel will stay with me for a long time.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.