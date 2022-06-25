Book review: 'Clash' probes relationship between presidents, press during crises

The government can prosecute anyone who writes, prints or utters “any false, scandalous and malicious writings … with intent to defame said government…” Putin and Russia in 2022? No, American’s Sedition Act passed during the presidency of John Adams in 1798.

“Clash” covers the often-prickly relationship between various American presidents and the press. Newspapers in the early years of the U.S. were blatantly biased. Adams had more than 100 people—journalists and regular citizens—arrested for insulting or irritating him. Abraham Lincoln curtailed First Amendment rights, closing newspapers and seizing presses during the Civil War.

Woodrow Wilson created White House press conferences, but was so inept during them that they became less frequent. Franklin Roosevelt mastered the new medium of radio, and families gathered around their consoles to hear his fireside chats. In this way, FDR became the first president to find a way to reach the people without help from the traditional press.

Richard Nixon, of course, hated the press and the feeling was largely mutual. Watergate and the Pentagon Papers happened on his watch. But he did create a new office of White House Communications, which still exists today.

Ronald Reagan was known as the Great Communicator. The former actor was a natural in front of a camera, and he quickly realized he needed photographers but not reporters to reach his constituents. His first inaugural address was moved to the west side of the Capitol so he could face the D.C. monuments. The text of his speech was provided to news outlets in advance so images of those monuments could be interspersed with him speaking.

Other chapters cover Bill Clinton (dealing with personal scandals and the rise of the online site Drudge Report), George W. Bush (9/11 and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq), Barack Obama (used social media and bypassed the traditional press). Also covered in depth is the FCC dropping the Fairness Doctrine, which led to popular radio and websites such as those run by Rush Limbaugh.

The final chapters deal with President Donald Trump and his assertions that the press is the “enemy of the people” and his criticism of “fake news.” The author then suggests that Americans educate themselves more thoroughly on both sides of issues, to create more civil discourse. It’s a worthy goal, but one this reader does not see as realistic. I hope I am wrong.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

