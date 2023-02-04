Every time I read a short story collection like Gothataone Moeng’s début, “Call and Response,” I am reminded of how much I appreciate the short form. I read this collection slowly over about a week, and whenever I put it down, I could not wait to come back to it. “Call and Response” is that good!

In “Call and Response,” Moeng takes readers to her native Botswana, where she tells slice-of-life tales of ordinary folks trying to make it in a challenging world. And while I cannot claim to have ever been to Botswana, I found much to relate to in these narratives. She writes, with warmth and precision, about the messiness of life, growing up, and grief.

And while I struggled to choose my favorite story in this collection, one tale about female friendship and sisterhood struck a particular chord with me.

I also found much to love in Moeng’s nuanced portrait of grief. Her look at cultural practices of mourning made me think of grief in an entirely different way, and though many people have written about grief over the centuries, Moeng’s story, amazingly, feels fresh and new.

The synopsis of this collection, though, focuses on its overtly feminist message. Most of the protagonists readers will meet are women, and Moeng deftly overturns many stereotypes Western readers have about African women. Accordingly, the publicists of this collection are quick to compare Moeng’s work to that of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s. Although I was initially skeptical of this comparison, I came over time to find it quite apt. Here, as in Adichie’s work, and with the same warm voice, Moeng critiques the patriarchy while telling stories of strong and independent African women.

And yet, she looks at other types of entrenched power structures as well. While many of the individual stories are about power dynamics between women (and between men and women), “Call and Response” as a whole also looks at Colonialism, class, and, in particular, the differences in representation of urban and rural Botswana.

As always for me, though, the emotional connection I feel is most important, and Moeng’s stories more than deliver. These determined narrators quickly made it into my heart, and I cannot wait to see Moeng does next. This auspicious début marks the arrival of a talented new writer.