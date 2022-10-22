Book review: Compilation comprises compelling, but difficult, short stories

I like having a book of short stories or essays by my bedside. The pieces are a good length for reading before sleep. The O. Henry prize winners are generally notable works, so I looked forward to this volume. This year, the rules were updated, resulting in half of the 20 selections being penned originally in a foreign language. This is truly a global book.

But I did not find it an easy book to read. Several of the stories relate to the problem of isolation during our recent pandemic. They show how various families or people tried to cope. “Lemonade” deals with a family suddenly without jobs or money, and schools closed during COVID. The parents come up with a disturbing way to make money. “Screen Time” reveals the life of a two year old, who is not allowed to watch TV or movies, yet is plunked in front of a screen to see his grandparents, whom he can no longer visit in person. “Face Time” is the heartbreaking story of a daughter whose father is in the hospital with the virus. They can only share words, faces and virtual hugs on a small screen set up by ICU nurses.

“Where They Always Meet” is timely. The first sentences: “Good evening. I’m Stalin’s granddaughter. Putin is after me, wants me dead. You have to help me.” That alone keeps the reader involved in a few hours on Christmas Eve with a night editor at a news network.

In “Warp and Weft” the writer takes one incident — a construction worker’s fall from the 34th floor of a high rise — and brings in other small narratives that are related. The author compares it to a musical fugue, with one action influencing or reflecting another.

I found two of the stories difficult to plow through. If the writers of “Horse Soup” and “Dengue Boy” wanted the reader to be uncomfortable and squirm, they achieved their goal.

Many of the stories do show that people everywhere share some of the same issues in life, such as relationships, parenting, dementia and loneliness. The writing is often compelling. But at bedtime, a cup of warm milk will help you sleep better than this book.