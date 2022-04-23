Book review: Deaf author uses vivid characters to tackle important issues in 'True Biz'

My first job in Florida was teaching deaf preschool children. My qualifications: one course called “speech correction” in college. The school system was desperate for someone to take on the new program, and I was chosen. It was the early 1970s, and the philosophy was to teach children to lip read, not sign. I have never felt so inadequate as I did with those lovely kids.

“True Biz” is about deaf people, hearing people, young people, lonely people—and it covers that territory with tenderness, passion and knowledge. You meet Charlie, a teenage girl who has a failing cochlear implant. Until this year, she attended public school and never learned to sign. Now she is a student at River Valley School for the Deaf, and she is isolated and lost. Austin is the star student at that school, with a deaf mother and a hearing father. His world is turned upside down when his parents give birth to a hearing daughter, and Austin watches his father sing to her. Overseeing the students is the headmistress named February, a hearing child of deaf parents who is dealing with budgets, relationships and an ailing mother.

In between chapters involving the main characters, the author includes pages of signs (American Sign Language) and explanations about how they can be used in different ways. The use of eyes, body language and movement can make one sign mean many different things. There is also history here. I learned about MVSL—Martha’s Vineyard Sign Language. And BASL—Black American Sign Language that was created in segregated schools in the South.

The moral, ethical and medical issues raised here are profound. The author, who is deaf, does not consider deafness a disability. Some people do, and parents try to “fix” their children with hearing devices such as cochlear implants. What does that do to the child who believes he or she is imperfect and needs to be fixed? Should lip-reading be part of communication for deaf people? Does signing become inclusive to other deaf people but exclude those who hear? All of these concepts and issues are developed through strong characters and a gripping plot created by Novic.

This book is important. It made me care, made me better understand, and made me more aware of the importance of human connection for all of us.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

