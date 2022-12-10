Book review: 'Declassified' aims to open world of classical music

In 1976, at age 6, I was the youngest violinist to ever play with the Reading Symphony Orchestra in Pennsylvania. I do not recall anything about this concert, where I played with musicians whose talents warranted accompaniment far greater than my own, but I think it would be safe to say that it was the highwater mark of my “career” as a violinist.

I played for another six years, but when my mother gave me the option to give up the violin at the end of elementary school, I never gave the instrument another thought (except when I needed a topical anecdote to open a review of a book written by a violinist).

My decision to quit the violin disappointed my mother, but over the next few years I did plenty of other things to render the violin decision a mere footnote on the list of ways I’ve disappointed my mother.

Arianna Warsaw–Fan Rauch also quit the violin, but her decision was one that caused more of a ripple in the music world than my own. Rauch went to Julliard and played professionally with some of the greatest musicians in the world.

Classical music captivated and consumed her, and her early memories of being introduced to the music and composers are far more compelling than my memory of having to play “Mississippi Hot Dog” to learn how to bow. (And here I mean the act of running the bow over the strings of a violin and not bending at the waist to welcome the deafening applause from my first recital in the suburban living room of my violin teacher.)

Rauch still loves the music she played, and that is evident in reading “Declassified,” which is helpfully subtitled “A Low-Key Guide to the High-Strung world of Classical Music.” What Rauch aims to do is open the world of classical music to a broader audience with a welcoming hand and a writing style that is self-deprecating and amusing.

Her footnotes are an absolute highlight, such as the one she uses in the section on musicians not making much money and having to withstand boorish behavior from benefactors and sometimes having to kiss the ring of people they might not like.

“The short of it is that the nightmare-witch hated me,” Rauch writes, “and I hated her, but I had to pretend that I didn’t—and now she’s dead. (I didn’t kill her, though. She was just really, really old.)”

“Declassified” works for lifelong fans of classical music as well as those wishing they had a better appreciation for the brilliance of men like Mozart and Beethoven. If I had read this book when I was 12, I still would have quit the violin, but I might have looked over my shoulder with a twinge of sadness.