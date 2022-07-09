Book review: 'Dele Weds Destiny' a touching story about power of female friendship

Based on the premise of Tomi Obaro’s début novel, “Dele Weds Destiny,” I was not sure that I would like it. I decided to try it anyway, and I am so glad I did. I loved this novel!

“Dele Weds Destiny,” it has very little to do with these characters. Instead, it follows the mother of the bride, Funmi, and her two college friends, Enitan and Zainab. It has been many years since they have all been together, but all three come to see Destiny get married. Obaro starts with the present moment, exploring the relationship dynamics between these three women, and showing how they have grown away from each other over the years. Later, she delves into the past, describing what happened to each of the women during their college days and explores how they became the women they are. Meanwhile, although she does not talk about it, Destiny seems to be in crisis, and readers wonder whether she will have a happy ending.

“Dele Weds Destiny” is truly a lovely book. Obaro’s voice is warm and wise, and there are many tender moments here. Obaro depicts something not often seen in literature. This is a work in which, though they do sometimes betray each other, three female friends come together to love and support each other.

This novel is also incredibly smart. It has been about thirty years since Funmi, Enitan, and Zainab were last together, and Obaro uses their individual life paths to discuss a variety of issues, including (unsurprisingly) family and friendship dynamics, immigration, Nigerian class structure, patriarchal norms and more.

While “Dele Weds Destiny” is, overall, a very touching novel, some readers may wish to know that there are some traumatic events discussed in these pages, And I would like to warn readers that there is a scene about an abortion that could be triggering for some.

I love other Nigerian writers, and I have been waiting eagerly for a new voice. I think Tomi Obaro is that voice, and although this novel has some flaws, I am looking forward to seeing what she does in the future. “Dele Weds Destiny” is poignant and well-paced. Obaro tells a stunning and feminist tale about being yourself and claiming the life you want.

Ashley Riggleson is a freelance reviewer from Rappahannock County.