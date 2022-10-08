Book review: 'Dinners With Ruth' a tale of an extraordinary friendship

The cover of this book says it is a memoir about the power of friendships. Which it is. But the ordinary becomes extraordinary when the friendship is between Ruth Bader Ginsburg and NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg.

They met in 1971 in a phone call when Ruth was a law professor and Nina a print reporter who interviewed her for a story. Their friendship not only endured but flourished for more than 50 years. They set boundaries with each other: when Nina joined National Public Radio and covered the Supreme Court, she never asked Ruth about a case there. Instead, they forged a bond as women in male-dominated professions.

At NPR, Nina found herself working with other strong women such as Cokie Roberts and Linda Werthheimer. Having come from print, Nina needed help and guidance and these women provided it. Instead of being rivals, they helped each other out. “We were three women who were the same age, at the same stage in our careers and trying to figure out how to do it all…” Their long-lasting friendships are also a major focus here.

While much of the book focuses on the joys of friendship, parts deal with the pain that comes from losing those close to you. Nina’s first husband Floyd was a U. S. senator from Colorado, 26 years her senior. She was covering Capitol Hill at the time, but they were able to keep their personal and professional lives separate. When he died, Ruth was there for Nina. Later, Ruth was a confidant as Nina began dating David, a doctor, and the relationship progressed from one date to a marriage. As Ruth battled cancer over and over, she relied on David for advice.

The author includes so many lovely snippets of life as a friend to RBG. Readers will get to know the person, the woman, the friend and get insight into her sense of humor and stamina. Those who believe journalists cannot be friends with those they cover will learn some lessons in integrity here. Those who believe you cannot be friends with people whose politics or beliefs are different from yours will be enlightened in the chapters about Ruth and Justice Antonin Scalia.

Friendships are like marriage: they require give and take and hard work. This book shows how glorious the benefits are when we give of ourselves to others, expecting only friendship in return.