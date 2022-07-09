 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Book review: Discover hidden history of WWII-era Paris

  • 0

I have been to France numerous times, and have several good friends over there. They have shared many interesting places and historical aspects of their country. But until this book, I did not know that during WWII, there were three prison camps run by the Nazis inside Paris.

This historical novel centers on Capucine Benoit, who along with her father runs a small shop creating luxury fans of rare feathers for the artsy types in the City of Light. When she and her father, an avowed communist, are arrested, he is sent to Auschwitz. But she persuades the Nazis that she has skills in interior design and ends up at the Levitan Department Store.

Once owned by a Jewish man, the store is now a showplace for looted furniture and home accessories. Nearly 800 Jewish prisoners live in a top floor attic with no windows. The men unload crates of household goods every day. The women clean and polish the pieces for display. Nazi officials, often with their mistresses, peruse the showroom and claim goods for their Paris apartments or to be sent back to Germany. Capucine is tasked with helping to pick furniture, rugs, curtains—and art—for some of these apartments. By doing so, she is allowed out of the Levitan on occasion, but always under close scrutiny.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

While Capucine works, she thinks often of her daughter Mathilde, who lives with her grandparents. Now a young woman, Mathilde is beginning to question those relatives and their ties to the Nazi regime. One of Mathilde’s best friends is now involved with a handsome Nazi officer. Another friend risks her life daily helping the Resistance, and draws Mathilde into this dangerous work.

Both Capucine and Mathilde find ways to commit little acts of courage, trying to help others and take small steps against a determined enemy. Neither knows if the other is alive, or if they themselves will survive the deprivation of war: lack of food, brutal punishments and the constant threat of deportation. Love, memories and a will to live accompany them until the war finally ends.

In actuality, there were three of those department store prisons in Paris. The other two were Austerlitz and Bassano. Blackwell has used a mother-daughter story to share with readers this mostly unknown chapter of history. It is a powerful and compelling tale.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.

More Information

THE PARIS SHOWROOM

by Juliet Blackwell

(Berkeley, $17, 464 pages)

Published: April 19, 2022

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

‘Outer Banks’ crew member killed in hit and run near Charleston, casting company says

A 22-year-old crew member on the set of the Netflix series, “Outer Banks,” was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Carolina, according to the casting company. Alexander “AJ” Jennings was a photo double and stand-in for John B, the show’s main protagonist played by Chase Stokes, Kimmie Stewart Casting wrote in a statement on Facebook. “AJ was a beautiful, kind soul (and) a bright light every ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West sued after being accused of failing to return 'rare' clothing items

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert