Book review: Discover hidden history of WWII-era Paris

I have been to France numerous times, and have several good friends over there. They have shared many interesting places and historical aspects of their country. But until this book, I did not know that during WWII, there were three prison camps run by the Nazis inside Paris.

This historical novel centers on Capucine Benoit, who along with her father runs a small shop creating luxury fans of rare feathers for the artsy types in the City of Light. When she and her father, an avowed communist, are arrested, he is sent to Auschwitz. But she persuades the Nazis that she has skills in interior design and ends up at the Levitan Department Store.

Once owned by a Jewish man, the store is now a showplace for looted furniture and home accessories. Nearly 800 Jewish prisoners live in a top floor attic with no windows. The men unload crates of household goods every day. The women clean and polish the pieces for display. Nazi officials, often with their mistresses, peruse the showroom and claim goods for their Paris apartments or to be sent back to Germany. Capucine is tasked with helping to pick furniture, rugs, curtains—and art—for some of these apartments. By doing so, she is allowed out of the Levitan on occasion, but always under close scrutiny.

While Capucine works, she thinks often of her daughter Mathilde, who lives with her grandparents. Now a young woman, Mathilde is beginning to question those relatives and their ties to the Nazi regime. One of Mathilde’s best friends is now involved with a handsome Nazi officer. Another friend risks her life daily helping the Resistance, and draws Mathilde into this dangerous work.

Both Capucine and Mathilde find ways to commit little acts of courage, trying to help others and take small steps against a determined enemy. Neither knows if the other is alive, or if they themselves will survive the deprivation of war: lack of food, brutal punishments and the constant threat of deportation. Love, memories and a will to live accompany them until the war finally ends.

In actuality, there were three of those department store prisons in Paris. The other two were Austerlitz and Bassano. Blackwell has used a mother-daughter story to share with readers this mostly unknown chapter of history. It is a powerful and compelling tale.

Penny A Parrish is a freelance writer in Stafford County.