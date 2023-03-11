“Age of Vice” is the kind of book that book reviewers love. In fact, I bought it because my favorite book reviewer, Ron Charles of the Washington Post, gushed all over it. As so often is the case, Mr. Charles was not wrong.

My copy of the book even came with the “Good Morning America” book club sticker on it, which means that not only do book reviewers love it, but a person who makes book picks for a morning TV show loves it, too. Our numbers are legion! So then the question becomes are you, dear reader, going to love “Age of Vice”? And to that, my response is: I’m not sure. Partly because I have no way of knowing what appeals to most readers of the Books page and partly because this is a thriller that resident reviewer Jay Strafford did not request for review.

The book is set in modern-day India and delves deep into the inner workings of India’s first family of crime. As one might expect, there is a lot of sex and violence, but author Deepti Kapoor adds nuance to those relationships, along with a native sense of the problems that plague her home country. Think “The Sopranos” go to India and take a quick look around and flee back to New Jersey and the safety of the Bada Bing, because this is bigger than even they could fathom, and the slums of Uttar Pradesh make Jersey look like paradise.

Kapoor moves seamlessly through characters and narrators in a novel that runs to over 500 pages. She opens with Ajay, who comes from extreme poverty and is disowned by his family when, as a child, he allows the family goat to wander into a neighbor’s spinach patch. Ajay, the most compelling of Vice’s characters, is ripped from his home and forced into indentured servitude, which he finds agreeable. There is a degree of self-abnegation that carries Ajay into the orbit of Sunny Wadia, the son and heir of the criminal enterprise, and makes him invaluable to Sunny. But Ajay discovers that those in Sunny’s orbit are bound to be disappointed or bound to a chair with a gag in their mouth.

Though I tore through “Age of Vice,” I felt betrayed by the ending. There were too many unanswered questions and the appearance of new and substantial characters in the last 100 pages. I was ready to throw this book at significant risk to my rotator cuff before a little online research revealed that this is simply part one of a planned trilogy: the appetizer in a welcome feast.