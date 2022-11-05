Book review: Engaging novel takes readers to distressing part of our past

Well-written and researched historical fiction is a favorite genre of mine. It can bring to life parts of the past which I knew little about and make me feel as if I was there. Such is “Gilded Mountain” by Kate Manning.

It was not an easy read, not because of the writing, which is magnificent, but because of the subject. It takes place in the Wild West during the time when immigrants were so poorly treated by the robber barons, it’s hard to fathom.

The narrator, Sylvie Pelletier, is the daughter of a marble miner. Their family lives in a simple cabin, subject to the harshness of the brutal winters, but Sylvie gets a job working in the lavish manor home of the mine owners. She is one of the few who was able to see both sides of their world.

Sylvie’s father is one of the miners trying to bring in unions, an effort being met with great resistance and violence. Sylvie procures a job working for a local newspaper, enabling her to support the attempts to unionize the miners.

I found this portrayal of that part of our history both engaging and distressing. Manning manages to cover a wide span of the peoples’ lives with flowing prose and description, and the characters come to life, giving the reader a real sense of their world.

Frustrated with her daughter’s lack of interest in the past, Sylvie thinks “And just in a snap like that, I saw how history is lost. Kept from the children out of exhaustion or our own shame at how the feet suffered in broken boots, leaking in the snow, unbearable to live it again … For you, the past is alive in yourself as breath. To them, the young, it’s a story, no more real to life than a painting. They’re in their own story.”

“Gilded Mountain” put me into their story.