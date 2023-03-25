Last year, a book club I am in read “Barracoon” by Zora Neale Hurston. In 1927, the author interviewed Oluale Kossola, known then as Cudjo, about his experience coming from Africa on the Clotilda, the last slave ship to America. In this book, Tabor follows Cudjo and his descendants to modern times, in an area now known as Africatown.

The 110 men and woman onboard the Clotilda were captured by an enemy tribe known as the Dahomey (the area of modern-day Benin). The tribe was known for their famous women fighters, the Amazons. The ship hid from officials when it entered Mobile bay in 1860, and the slaves were sold and sent to various plantations and owners.

Five years later, they were freed. But they had no land, no homes and no money. Most continued to work in the area hoping to save money and return to their homeland. Instead, they slowly created a community outside of Mobile, set up their own schools and elected leaders.

Throughout the years, they continued to fight for recognition and respect. Instead, highways were built to transport dangerous chemicals and split neighborhoods in two. Houses of the original shipmates were destroyed to provide access to a new bridge. Companies like International and Scott Paper built huge complexes that spewed pollution into the air and water. Yet the descendants hung on.

Three events put Africatown in the news and helped the area finally achieve notice. In 2012, the residents succeeded in getting it added to the National Register of Historic Places. In 2018, “Barracoon” was finally published, after a 90-year wait. And in 2019, the ruins of the Clotilda were found and identified. The ship, which was burned after bringing the slaves to Alabama, remains in the water, too fragile to remove.

Many challenges remain for Africatown. The Meaher family, rich landowners who sponsored the voyage of the Clotilda, is a presence throughout the book. Intense slavery proponents even after emancipation, they keep a low profile today and Tabor suggests this is due to fear of having to pay reparations. Meanwhile, the descendants of the shipmates hope to preserve their local cemetery, keep heavy industry out, and restore the remaining old houses. Ideally, they want Africatown to become a place of pilgrimage and heritage, reminding visitors of those who survived that voyage long ago.