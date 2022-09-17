Book review: 'Escape Into Meaning' with YouTube star Evan Puschak

A few years ago, Evan Puschak started a YouTube channel under the moniker The Nerdwriter in hopes of marketing his novel. By his own admission, the novel was not very good and he gave up pushing the novel, but maintained his YouTube channel, which now has a few million subscribers.

There is novelty, if not irony, in the fact that Puschak’s new collection of 11 essays, “Escape Into Meaning,” was likely published because of his YouTube popularity. So, in summary, writer starts a YouTube channel in hopes of gaining readers for his book and ultimately gets a different book published because of the following he has amassed. This is not to minimize Puschak’s essays or his earnestness, but his robust internet following probably helped convince his publisher that his essays might resonate with his subscribers (and if you go to Nerdwriter, you can find a public plea by Puschak to support him and buy his book).

I’m not here to tell you to not buy these essays, but you are afforded a unique opportunity to go to YouTube, pull up a few of his Nerdwriter offerings to sample, and then make an informed purchase of this collection if you so choose. If you do travel this internet pathway, please feel free to email me and offer your opinion on how his post on Sir Anthony Hopkins has over 3.6 million views. Sure, Hopkins is a fine actor, but I can’t imagine that his work on “Westworld” ignited such fervor. Maybe it’s just jealousy on my part, since my video book reviews get closer to 3.6 views instead of 3.6 million.

One of the pleasures in reading a collection of essays is that you can start most anywhere. Pick a title or subject that you find interesting and dive right in. This did not work well, though, in reading “Escape Into Meaning” because I started with his essay on Jerry Seinfeld and it may have been the weakest in the collection. There was a lot of name dropping of comedians with the overall summation that they were all great but different from Seinfeld. Though I was tempted to dismiss the entire collection based upon one essay that fell flat for me, I persisted and found that Puschak was much better in his other essays and at his strongest when writing on Ralph Waldo Emerson and the influence he had upon his life and thinking.

Puschak’s writing is strong and the topics in this collection are unique (he compares Quentin Tarantino and William Butler Yeats in one essay), but what might prove to be the most interesting feature is does a young internet star’s followers run out and buy his book?