Reading a Gretchen Rubin book is like having a conversation at a coffee shop with an intelligent, analytical friend about life and how to improve yours.

In 2009, Rubin’s first book, “The Happiness Project,” put her on the map. In it, she detailed how she spent a year diving into research about what makes people happy and trying the suggestions on herself. She’s followed that book with about a half dozen others on similar topics, including her latest on how to really tune into the senses to better appreciate life.

In her books, Rubin avoids the two common but opposite pitfalls of personal improvement books. One is being too woo-woo, the other, so research-based that a topic like emotions ends up being a dry read. Rubin does her research (she was a lawyer) and then extracts the interesting parts and presents them in a way that’s meaningful and relevant to the average person.

For this book, Rubin was inspired to learn to appreciate the five senses more after a visit to the eye doctor, whose offhand remark about detached retinas made her suddenly realize how much she took her sense of sight for granted. From there, she launched a full-on, thorough, methodical and sequential investigation into what she could do on a daily basis to appreciate the five senses. A few of her experiments: visiting the Met every day to try to see it differently each time, choosing a particular shade of red that made her happy and collecting random objects in that shade, and developing an “audio apothecary” of songs that gave her a boost in different ways. She sought education by taking a perfumery class and finding an artist friend who could explain how to really look at a painting. She tried some of the trendy new experiences being marketed to the senses, such as Immersive Van Gogh and sound baths.

Along the way, she recorded the difference each new experiment and new habit made in her life (as well as the ones that didn’t. One of her rules is “Be Gretchen,” and that includes not pretending to like something you don’t). Her experiments helped her not only appreciate everyday things in life, but also taught her about herself and brought her closer to others, as she enlists family and friends to try things with her. This book takes a vague platitude like “be mindful” and makes it concrete and attainable.