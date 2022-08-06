Book review: Family secrets simmer in 'The Birdcage,' an arresting thriller

The long-delayed father-and-child reunions are only a moment away.

But the emotional upheavals and revelations will linger.

Eve Chase—the pseudonym of a British journalist—continues her shrewd and sensitive exploration of troubled families in her fourth novel, “The Birdcage.”

When British painter Charlie Finch summons his three daughters to Rock Point, their remote summer home in Cornwall, they have powerful reservations but reluctantly agree.

Each was born to a different mother. Conventional, stressed Flora, the oldest, is married to a control freak with whom she shares a 4-year-old son. Driven, blunt Kat, the middle child, works in New York. And fragile, much younger Lauren has been untethered since the death of her mother.

The half sisters have not been together for 20 years, since the solar eclipse summer of 1999, when Flora and Kat forged a secret.

Not long after their arrivals, the three, individually or collectively, must confront a series of disturbing events:

Charlie makes two announcements that upset his daughters.

Another former resident of Rock Point is back: Bertha, an African grey parrot whose mimicry borders on the sinister.

A man who offered Lauren a seat on a train—she declined—appears in Cornwall with his dog.

Lauren discovers two notes that seem threatening: “We remember. We Know what you did” and “LEAVE. Leave us in peace.”

A car carrying the half sisters is nearly forced off the road by another vehicle.

As she did in her previous novels, Chase sets the plot on simmer and slowly raises the temperature. She draws her characters—especially the half sisters—with care and cunning. But even the minor ones—Angie, the girls’ childhood nanny; and Gemma, Lauren’s childhood friend—are fully realized.

With lyrical originality, she delivers passages that in one image capture the dichotomy between creation and destruction that defines the novel, such as this:

“The portrait is undoubtedly exquisite, in the way of a butterfly pinned to a board.”

Atmospheric and arresting, “The Birdcage” dissects the family drama, explores the power of potential redemption and displays the author at her creative and compassionate best.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.