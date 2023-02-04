Kagen Vale is a fugitive on the run. After the failed assassination of the Witch-King of Hakkia, he desperately journeys north, as far away from the dreaded monarch’s clutches as he can possibly escape to in hopes of planning a more successful way to bring down the vanquisher of the Silver Empire. He is accompanied by fellow mercenaries and some mystical allies, who each understand his desire to avenge his family and his nation in “Son of the Poison Rose,” the second novel in Jonathan Maberry’s “Kagen the Damned” series.

The Witch-King of Hakkia is not without his own dilemmas. Kagen’s disruption of his imperial coronation has rendered him a usurper instead of an emperor; the conquered subjects of the former Silver Empire come to realize he is a mortal and not an all-powerful magician with limitless mystical resources. In an attempt to restore order to his burgeoning empire, he sets an incredible bounty upon the head of Kagen, promising riches, lands and titles to the one who defeats him. He recruits incredibly dangerous allies and demands his closest followers to perform draining and difficult rituals in order to bring down the rogue. The fear closest to the heart of the Witch-King is that Kagen knows his true identity, one that must be concealed no matter the cost.

As magic has begun to reenter their world, the two main characters ally themselves with a diverse array of characters and factions. Kagen seeks to get the aid of a mercenary army to fight his battles, as well as contact a dissatisfied group of nobles and merchants who can finance and provide support for his mission. He even seeks the aid of an imprisoned sorceress, a princess trapped in a tower, hoping she can help his quest. For his part, the Witch-King makes perilous demands on his loyal necromancer, recruits the aid of a deadly and quiet order of monks, and employs the Prince of Games.

“Son of the Poison Rose” is an excellent continuation of his fantasy series. Maberry continues to incorporate Lovecraftian elements into his work, weaving in elements of Cthulhu and other Old Gods. By the end of the book, the reader will be eagerly awaiting the next one in the series.