Book review: Find comfort, joy in 'The Lost Ticket'

There was a time in my life when I would have looked down my much-younger nose at a book like “The Lost Ticket” by Freya Sampson. The plot is familiar and was used in the 1984 Steve Martin movie “The Lonely Guy,” and I’m pretty sure that Shakespeare used it to good effect many times even though they did not have phone numbers to lose in Elizabethan England.

There is also a general sweetness to “The Lost Ticket” that my younger, literary snobbish self would have abhorred. I wanted Camus and Kerouac, not a book where the protagonist gives the fetching aspiring artist he meets on the bus his copy of “On The Road.” But as Plato said: “You are young my son, and, as the years go by, time will change and even reverse many of your present opinions.” Plato was right! I am no longer the young man I once was, but in aging I have found an appreciation for books like “The Lost Ticket.” I did not want the ride to end.

Sampson produces a number of likeable characters and surrounds them with the necessary evil foils to magnify their inherent goodness and worth. Frank is a retired actor who continues to ride bus 88 through the London streets in search of the woman he met in 1962 who gave him her phone number on his bus ticket which he, of course, lost—hence the title. Frank feels that he missed a lifetime with this mystery woman and looks at each new passenger on the 88 bus with hope. That is how Frank meets Libby. She has just been dumped by her longtime boyfriend and has to move down to London with her posh sister and babysit her nephew since she has absolutely nowhere else to go. To get away from her sister’s house one day, she takes the 88 and meets Frank and the wheels on the plot are in motion.

Libby also meets Dylan, a punk rocker with a spiky mohawk, on the bus, but their initial meeting does not go as well as her ride with Frank. (Think Molly Ringwald and Judd Nelson in “The Breakfast Club.” Or any book or movie with mismatched pairs.) Though the Libby and Dylan plot may be derivative, Sampson imbues it with enough uniqueness that it bears following. In fact, it may have even tugged at the tear ducts toward novel’s end.

There is a familiarity to “The Lost Ticket” and in it there is comfort and joy to be found. What the book might lack in profundity is made up for with a satisfying ending where everyone gets on their own version of the 88 bus and goes home happy.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.