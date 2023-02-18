It is hard to think about the themes of Eleanor Shearer’s début novel, “River Sing Me Home” and not think of Toni Morrison’s famous book, “Beloved.” Like Morrison, Shearer looks at slavery and mother-child relationships, but the similarities end there.

Based partly on a person from the historical record, “River Sing Me Home” follows an enslaved woman from Barbados named Rachel. As the novel opens, the slaves on the Providence Plantation have just found out that the king has set them free. But there is a catch. They must continue working on the plantation as apprentices for six years. Later and without a lot of prior planning, Rachel finds herself running away from the plantation. She is soon captured and brought to the house of an elderly woman who helps her begin to heal. And Rachel takes stock. She has five living children, all of whom have been sold away from her, and she feels compelled to discover their fates. Thus begins a journey that will take Rachel away from Barbados to British Guiana and Trinidad. But the quest is as much internal as it is external, and Shearer pens a novel about redemption and acceptance as well.

“River Sing Me Home” perfectly straddles the line between literary and historical fiction. Shearer’s writing is clear with occasional moments of lyricism. But the novel really excels in its pacing. It is a fast read that kept me captivated from start to finish. And while I do not usually like historical fiction, I loved this novel. I looked forward to reading it every day, and there was little I wanted to do other than return to its pages. It is also wise beyond measure.

That said, there are also a lot of coincidences in this text, and there were some improbable scenes. And although the author’s note at the end of the book does somewhat account for this, I found myself having to sometimes suspend my disbelief.

Some readers might remember I had the same complaint about Charmaine Wilkerson’s novel, “Black Cake.” But I think readers who loved that novel will also love “River.” Shearer, like Wilkerson, has penned a truly memorable novel about family, love and healing. And while the horrors of slavery are quite apparent, those in need of a little hope would do well to pick up this début.