Book review: Find tenderness, poignancy in this novel about loss

When the publicist contacted me about Onyi Nwabineli’s début novel, “Someday, Maybe,” she said she was sure I would love it. I hesitated. But something about this extraordinary novel stayed with me, and eventually I could not say no. Though this novel was, at times, a difficult read for me, it also stunned me with its precision, its warmth and its wisdom.

“Someday, Maybe” follows a woman named Eve who, to all accounts, has a perfect marriage and a perfect husband. But things change when her husband, Quentin, suddenly dies by suicide, and Eve is thrown into a tailspin. For the rest of the novel, readers are with Eve as she and her family deal with the fall out of this event. Eve’s grief is raw. She cannot wrap her head around the fact that her husband is gone, and her mother-in-law, Aspen, spews poison into her ears. Things becomes even more complicated when Eve discovers she is pregnant with Quentin’s child. She feels unsure about motherhood, even though the baby belongs to her dead husband.

“Someday, Maybe” is an amazing book, but I would be remiss if I did not warn readers dealing with bereavement. Although the writing is beautiful and the characterization spot on, this novel was sometimes excruciating to read. And one might ask why I chose to continue with this novel at all. The answer? Nwabeneli’s novel looks, with tenderness and poignancy, at family, sisterhood, female friendship, and more. All in Eve’s vulnerable and enraged, pitch perfect voice.

I said earlier that this novel is an excruciating read, but in many ways, that is not a bad thing. With a subject matter like this, it was never meant to be easy. And though “Someday, Maybe” is at times a challenging read, it is also real. Nwabineli’s skill is such that, although Eve will almost certainly annoy readers at certain points in the process, you will want to keep reading anyway. This novel also has a beautiful and sweet but unsentimental ending that readers will find well worth the effort.

“Someday, Maybe is as relatable as it is hopeful, and I think that many readers will find something to love in its pages.