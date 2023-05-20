I have had a lot of fun reading Shannon Chakraborty’s “Daevabad Trilogy,” so I was excited when her latest novel, “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi,” came up for review. And I am happy to say that Chakraborty has delivered once again. I can’t wait to read the next in this series.

As you may have guessed, this novel follows Amina Al-Sirafi, a woman who was once a pirate but is now a devoted mother. Though she misses the adventure of life at sea, she does not want to leave her daughter, Marjana. But when an elderly woman with a lot of money and power blackmails Amina into tracking down her kidnapped granddaughter, Amina soon realizes she has no choice. The task is even more dangerous than it initially seems.

The granddaughter, Dunya, is a scholar of occult magic, and it soon becomes clear that she has been taken by an evil man who wishes to harness the power of magical talismans to change the world for the worse. Specifically, he is after a magical object known as “The Moon of Saba,” a legendary artifact that is extremely powerful and can be used for either good or evil.

Although Amina is initially reluctant to get involved, she also feels a responsibility to stop Falco, the sorcerer, from obtaining The Moon of Saba. But she needs help. And so she approaches her old crew members who she has not seen in some time. Soon, the adventure begins.

At almost 500 pages, “The Adventures of Amina Al-Sirafi” is quite a long novel, but the pages fly by. Chakraborty creates loveable, dynamic characters and a fast plot. I found myself so absorbed that I often read this novel without realizing how much time had passed. The world building is also quite intricate, and I found myself involved in this novel for the sensory details alone.

Although there is much to recommend about this book, I had some questions about its intended audience. It is humorous in places, but there are also moral underpinnings.

This enjoyable text is well worth a read, and Chakraborty continues to impress.