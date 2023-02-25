While imprisoned in a tower at the Bastille, Donatien Alphonse François de Sade, better known as the Marquis de Sade, wrote his most famous, or infamous, work. “120 Days of Sodom” is a tale of debauchery and violence. The Marquis wrote on both sides of a tiny scroll that was only 4 inches wide and almost 40 feet long. The handwriting was so tiny it was nearly illegible. In early July 1789, de Sade was taken from his cell and brought to an insane asylum. He was forced to leave behind all his personal belongings, including the scroll. Eleven days later, citizens stormed the Bastille, tearing it down. One man, perhaps a laborer, found the scroll. Thus began its unusual journey.

The author focuses on this scroll and does not go into detail about de Sade’s proclivities. This is a story about a piece of literature, reviled by some but prized by many others, especially those in the often-hidden culture of erotic literature. For some collectors, this one-of-a-kind manuscript was their ultimate goal.

The scroll was sold several times and passed down through families. At one point, it was stolen and ended up in Geneva. Since Switzerland was a neutral country, the French owner was unsuccessful in a lawsuit to get it back.

Enter Gérard Lhéritier, who bought the scroll in 2014. He created a company called Aristophil, which sold shares of manuscripts and letters to buyers. He believed that the age of handwriting was coming to an end, making such items priceless. Since many collectors could not afford an expensive piece of handwritten history, his plan allowed them to “own” a share of it. After five years, the buyer would benefit greatly from the money he invested. In effect, Lhéritier created the biggest Ponzi scheme France had ever seen. Investors lost millions, and, in the end, France was the winner.

French law allows the country to seize documents or items that are believed to be national treasures. The government must declare a fair price to be paid to the owner. Once the money is paid, France owns the item. This fascinating book details the journey from the scroll’s creation to its current place in the National Library. Ironically, that location is less than 1,000 yards from where it was written.