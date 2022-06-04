Book review: Follow lives of Russian émigrés in Paris in 'After the Romanovs'

In his autobiography, Thomas Jefferson wrote: “[A]sk the traveled inhabitant of any nation, In what country on earth would you rather live?— certainly in my own … Which would be your second choice?—France.”

Jefferson’s question was predicated on choice, not compulsion. But British historian Helen Rappaport examines the contradictory motivations in “After the Romanovs.”

For decades, the cultural, culinary, couture and carnal attractions of Paris had drawn well-born and well-off Russians. But in the first two decades of the 20th century, when the threat of revolution evolved from incipient to inevitable, the talented and thoughtful—although neither aristocratic nor affluent—also departed Mother Russia for the City of Light.

Among them were modernist painter Marc Chagall, opera singer Feodor Chaliapin, Ballets Russes founder Sergey Diaghilev, ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky and composer Igor Stravinsky.

Not all of the émigrés, of course, bear recognizable names. Among the relatively lesser-known were Gaito Cazdanov, a writer who joined the French Resistance during World War II; Grand Duke Kirill Vladimirovich, who declared himself Curator of the Russian Throne; and Mathilde Kschessinska, the mistress of murdered Tsar Nicholas II while he was the tsarevich.

“By the summer of 1917, the Russian aristocracy was witnessing the end of days,” Rappaport writes. The murders of the royal family and many of their relatives ensued, the prospect of returning to Russia from Paris evaporated, and the mass exodus of anti-Bolshevik refugees commenced. Although a few displaced Russian aristocrats eschewed useful employment, most émigrés went to work, with fashion and taxi driving popular choices.

“As the years of their enforced immigration to France dragged on,” Rappaport writes, “there were still those in the Russian colony in Paris who clung, ever more faintly, to the hope of a dramatic change of regime and a return to Russia.” But as they died, so did that fantasy.

Vividly evocative and vigorously researched, “After the Romanovs” offers a bounty of biographies as Rappaport eloquently explores the fraught lives of the uprooted with a welcome blend of candor and compassion.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.

Jay Strafford, a retired Virginia journalist, now lives in Florida.