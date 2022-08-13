Book review: Follow two spy sisters in this Cold War-era thriller

Vera and Marya are sisters in Soviet Russia, taught by their father during their childhood to admire the Communist ideal. Marya, the younger of the siblings, respects her father’s beliefs, and sets down a path to become a talented linguist for the Communist party. Vera, on the other hand, personifies these notions, embracing them and becoming a prominent member of the secretive and dangerous KGB; to her, the security and importance of the party will always come before the selfish individual.

The pair grow up and participate in World War II, ultimately finding themselves stationed together in Berlin in 1947, where the forces of the west vied for control of Germany from the Soviet Union. This is the setting of Anika Scott’s “The Soviet Sisters.”

In Berlin, Marya has found herself engaged in a clandestine romance with a British official. Visiting his luxurious house regularly, her casual feelings deepen into serious emotional ties. She slowly comes to reveal more and more about her past and her work for the Soviets. Already torn between love for a foreigner and devotion to her fatherland, Marya’s life becomes even more complicated when Vera appears without warning in Berlin. Vera comes to dominate her sister’s life, reorganizing her living arrangements, reminding her of her duties to her country, and ultimately forcing her to spy upon her British lover. Events speed out of control, and Marya finds herself imprisoned in a Siberian work camp years later as a result of her work.

Vera’s story is told from the opposite end of the time frame; the year is 1956, and as a prominent official in the Communist party, Vera has become obsessed with investigating how her sister came to be imprisoned, but most importantly, proving her innocence and securing her release. Her research of government documents leads her back to her own point of view of events in 1947, and her own questionable decisions that unfolded then. Her investigation uncovers the truth of why her sister was sent into exile.

“The Soviet Sisters,” is a story about the strength of familial ties and the importance of civic duty in the view of the government. Marya and Vera are sisters on the opposite ends of the coin, yet they manage to come together to protect each other in the end. This novel is a story of sisterly love overcoming the cold and sterile machinations of an authoritative and uncompromising government.

David Arndt is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.