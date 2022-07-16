Book review: "For the Love of the Bard" a funny, clever summer read

To be perfect, or not to be perfect? That is the question, whether ‘tis nobler in the mind of a beach reader to suffer the slings and arrows of imperfect and human characters, or to take books without a sea of troubles, and, by opening them, entering a world that keeps reality at bay.

I am certain there are many who take Dostoevsky with them to the Outer Banks and quaff an aperitif before dinner rather than a couple of Coronas with miscut limes squeezed into the top of the bottle, but for the rest of us, there is “For the Love of the Bard” by Jessica Martin. It’s a clever book that allows you to bask in a passing remembrance of middle school Shakespeare while basking in the sun while waves lap at your feet.

Though a little rain must fall into every life, the characters in “For the Love of the Bard” hardly need umbrellas. When Miranda Barnes is called home to the quaint New England town of Bard’s Rest where she grew up, she meets up with her sisters, Cordelia and Portia, to tackle a family emergency. And understand, this family has not encountered many emergencies.

Miranda owns her own literary agency outside of Boston and is a young adult author of tremendous renown. Oh, and she’s kind of hot in that rom-com sort of way of the younger sister who is ignored in the blinding glow of the sister as prom queen. Portia, the prom queen sister, is a big-time attorney in New York City who usually can’t be bothered with family problems (mostly because she hasn’t figured out how to bill those hours), and she is even more attractive than she was in high school and drinks kale smoothies. Cordelia, the youngest sister, is also attractive and bubby, and smart, and the greatest pastry chef in the greater Boston area. Their loving parents are college professors who have loved one another for decades with never a harsh word between them. Idyllic, thy name is the Barnes family.

Upon Miranda’s return home, her mother ropes her into helping out with the town’s annual Shakespeare festival, where she is forced to work closely with the star baseball player who jilted her on prom night and whom she has still not forgiven though that was years ago and he is incredibly handsome, a veterinarian, and looks good in either a tight t-shirt or no shirt at all.

Martin has lots of fun with Shakespeare and dialogue, but if your idea of a beach read is “Pericles” then, for love of the Bard, this book is most decidedly not for you. However, if comedy be your food of love, read on.