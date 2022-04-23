Book review: Freedom is a beer and an old canoe

MISSING: Gregarious canoeist, likely wearing overalls. Large man in his mid-60s who bears a resemblance to Santa Claus and has a fondness for Tabasco sauce and conversation. Might smell a bit gamey. Last seen in 2014 in a red canoe near Albemarle Sound in North Carolina. If found, please call author Ben McGrath care of The New Yorker magazine.

“Riverman: An American Odyssey” is, at its essence, a missing person notice writ large and well. McGrath happened to meet Dick Conant on the banks of the Hudson River while Conant was taking an inland break from paddling from Canada to Florida in his canoe. At the time, McGrath had no idea that it would lead to a quest to know and find this mysterious man after his disappearance in North Carolina.

McGrath’s connection to Conant was tenuous at best. After meeting him, McGrath decided it would make a good article for The New Yorker and when Conant’s empty canoe showed up in North Carolina, the investigators found McGrath’s phone number and gave him a call. McGrath, with a journalist’s instinct for a story and unable to forget his brief encounter with Conant, traveled to North Carolina to look at some of the personal items recovered with the canoe. Those items led him to a storage unit in Montana where Conant kept all sorts of ephemera including journals and maps documenting the thousands of miles he had canoed.

McGrath’s fascination with Conant grew and he contacted people mentioned in the journals and visited places where Conant had stopped off to break up the canoe trips that traversed the United States. Conant had visions of one day publishing some of the manuscripts that he had written and McGrath notes that his journals were certainly, refreshingly, different than those of Henry David Thoreau.

“Geese are copulating as my canoe sways along the roots on the nearby bank. I’m reading about Chaucer’s England in the fourteenth century. Meanwhile, I am eating peanuts, pretzels, hot sauce and Tabasco sauce, drinking beer and smoking tobacco. I am enjoying good solid peace at eight in the morning.”

In this journal entry, McGrath believes he has found what made Conant such a memorable person.

“The good things in life are all right there: sex, peace, beer, tobacco, literature, Tabasco. Why not at eight in the morning? Here is a narrator who revels in the radical freedom he has achieved.”

Most of us will never achieve that radical freedom, nor would we want to spend nights alone in leaking tents or getting roused by the local police. But “Riverman” reminds us that floating a river and drinking a beer can be its own freedom. Especially at 8 in the morning.

Drew Gallagher is a freelance writer and video book reviewer in Spotsylvania.

