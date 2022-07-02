Book review: Get a behind-the-scenes look at life, career of Coach K

To the diehard University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill basketball fans out there, Ian O’Connor’s impressive biography of Duke’s college basketball coach may have you rethinking your opinion of him as an ACC antihero. I know that’s a big feat, but so is expertly weaving facts and hard-to-find information into a 384-page, unputdownable profile of the sport’s all-time winningest coach.

And yet, the veteran sportswriter did just that with “Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski,” a bible for Duke fans and anyone who enjoys witnessing greatness. From his basketball-playing days as a child in Chicago to his first win as Duke’s coach and the moments leading up to his curtain call, O’Connor offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at the life and career of college basketball’s Picasso.

You don’t have to be a hoops fan to appreciate the considerable impact Krzyzewski has had on the sport, nor do you need to be a passionate, card-carrying member of the Coach K club to enjoy this incomparable telling of his journey to greatness. This biography will make a fan out of anyone, thanks to O’Connor’s research and skillful exploration of the man, the myth, the legend.

This is nonfiction at its finest. More than just a book, “Coach K” is a well-balanced testament to Krzyzewski’s presence on and off the court. It’s also a blueprint for how to engineer success, nurture greatness in others and thrive on the biggest stage. Love him or hate him, Coach K’s legacy will be revered for generations, and O’Connor’s work shows you why.

Nicholas Addison Thomas is a freelance reviewer in Fredericksburg.